June C. Lemerand Sells 1,186 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.13. 225,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $249.84 and a 1-year high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.03%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 942,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,217,000 after buying an additional 27,429 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,815,000 after buying an additional 280,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,686,000 after buying an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

