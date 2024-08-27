Jupiter (JUP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $109.49 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Jupiter token can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001352 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $109.49 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jupiter Token Profile

Jupiter’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.90319251 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 498 active market(s) with $138,359,919.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

