Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 2,401 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus raised shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

CarMax Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of KMX stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,110. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average of $75.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,567.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,243 shares of company stock worth $14,893,042. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.