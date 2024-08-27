Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in ITT by 788.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in ITT by 71.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ITT by 38.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.39. The company had a trading volume of 224,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,154. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $91.94 and a one year high of $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.10.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITT. UBS Group boosted their price target on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

