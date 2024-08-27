Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,987,000 after purchasing an additional 768,432 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in FMC by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,137,000 after buying an additional 1,666,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,439,000 after buying an additional 1,316,133 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after buying an additional 1,518,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,428,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,030,000 after acquiring an additional 53,408 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.38. The company had a trading volume of 752,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $89.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FMC

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.