Kaspa (KAS) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $4.13 billion and approximately $57.62 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,543,711,379 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,537,524,431.920624. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.17078903 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $59,683,870.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

