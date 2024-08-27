Kava 1-Day Volume Hits $16.19 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $374.36 million and approximately $16.19 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,765 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

