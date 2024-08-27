Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Price Reaches $2,634.64 on Major Exchanges

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market capitalization of $415.76 million and $1.95 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be bought for about $2,634.64 or 0.04275688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s genesis date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 252,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 252,404.02710016. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,744.401853 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,279,265.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

