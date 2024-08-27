Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Director Sells $254,592.00 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.12. 944,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $162.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.77 and a 200 day moving average of $145.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

