Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Director Sells $254,592.00 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Keysight Technologies Price Performance
NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.12. 944,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $162.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.77 and a 200 day moving average of $145.29.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Keysight Technologies Company Profile
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Keysight Technologies
- Stock Average Calculator
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.