KickToken (KICK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.11

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $1.11 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01217871 USD and is down -6.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

