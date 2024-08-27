KILT Protocol (KILT) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. KILT Protocol has a market cap of $20.38 million and $58,989.21 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol launched on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT Protocol is a blockchain platform designed for the decentralised management of digital identities and credentials. Developed by BOTLabs GmbH under the leadership of Ingo Rübe, KILT leverages Substrate to facilitate secure and private verification processes across multiple sectors. This protocol addresses the crucial need for reliable digital identity management while ensuring user privacy and control over personal data.”

