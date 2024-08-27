Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 19.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,893,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,279,000 after purchasing an additional 944,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,420,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,269,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,559,000 after purchasing an additional 342,790 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,451,000 after purchasing an additional 132,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.54. 1,236,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.45 and its 200-day moving average is $133.03. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $145.68.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

