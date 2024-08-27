Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH reduced its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,889 shares during the period. Kirby comprises 1.9% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned 0.06% of Kirby worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $1,337,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kirby by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kirby by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

KEX stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.31. 373,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $130.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Kirby had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,066.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,066.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $360,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,123 shares of company stock worth $1,807,454 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

