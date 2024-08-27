Kkr Credit Income Fund Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:KKC)

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.
Kkr Credit Income Fund Price Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kkr Credit Income Fund
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy and Hold For 2025 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Kkr Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kkr Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.