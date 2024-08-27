KOK (KOK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $118,809.62

KOK (KOK) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $223,582.96 and $118,809.62 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00008818 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,987.78 or 0.99830691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007999 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00042006 USD and is up 7.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $136,420.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

