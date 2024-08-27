KOK (KOK) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $222,031.07 and approximately $69,990.53 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008421 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,162.56 or 1.00123650 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007921 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011741 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000037 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00039018 USD and is down -79.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $138,696.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.