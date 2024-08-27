Komodo (KMD) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $33.55 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00058316 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00036868 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012987 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,345,417 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

