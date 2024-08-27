LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Shares Gap Up to $38.52

LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.52, but opened at $39.80. LandBridge shares last traded at $39.48, with a volume of 27,388 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LandBridge from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on LandBridge in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on LandBridge in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on LandBridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

LandBridge Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 10.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17.

In other LandBridge news, Director Valerie Chase purchased 2,925 shares of LandBridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $49,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LandBridge stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of LandBridge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

LandBridge Company Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

Featured Articles

