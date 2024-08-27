lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in August

lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

lastminute.com Price Performance

Shares of LSMNF remained flat at C$23.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.84. lastminute.com has a fifty-two week low of C$23.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.85.

About lastminute.com

lastminute.com N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the online travel industry in Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates websites and mobile apps in approximately 20 languages and 58 countries, which enable travelers to search, compare, and book flights, vacation packages and cruises, hotel accommodations, car rentals, and other travel products and services.

