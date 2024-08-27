lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in August

lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
lastminute.com Price Performance
Shares of LSMNF remained flat at C$23.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.84. lastminute.com has a fifty-two week low of C$23.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.85.
About lastminute.com
