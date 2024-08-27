Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.15. 38,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 398,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Latham Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Insider Activity

The company has a market cap of $710.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.67 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other Latham Group news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,081 shares of company stock worth $272,299. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Latham Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,462,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 465,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Latham Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 234,930 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Latham Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 877,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Latham Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 69,356 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

Further Reading

