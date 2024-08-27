Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of AMN stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.08. 85,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,477. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average is $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

