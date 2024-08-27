Legato Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,098,000 after acquiring an additional 52,740 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 197,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 54,107 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in ONE Gas by 127.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 48,671 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $4,736,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OGS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.84. 114,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,398. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.60.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading

