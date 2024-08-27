Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $1,275,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SKYW traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $76.02. The company had a trading volume of 50,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,113. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.96.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. SkyWest had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $867.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Greg Wooley sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $602,617.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,643.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Greg Wooley sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $602,617.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,643.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Welch sold 7,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $598,361.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,020 shares of company stock worth $1,761,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

