Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 2,695 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.1% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 89,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.7% during the second quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $431,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,778,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $431,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,778,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,477 shares of company stock valued at $220,437,187 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $520.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,608,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,104,896. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.40 and a 12 month high of $544.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.