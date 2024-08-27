Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 3,678 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of TEGNA worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 389.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,725.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $349,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,731.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,725.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,313. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 413,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.51. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $710.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

