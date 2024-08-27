Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,203 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,253. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.36.

First Solar Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $233.50. The company had a trading volume of 836,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,521. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.86. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

