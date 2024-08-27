Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Update

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 1,885.7% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Legend Power Systems Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LPSIF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,484. Legend Power Systems has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.
Legend Power Systems Company Profile
