LexinFintech (LX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 27th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.02%.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $1.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.72.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.