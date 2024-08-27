Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $20.73

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $21.30. Li Auto shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 1,493,972 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its position in Li Auto by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 975,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 604,773 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 510.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 63,917 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,696,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

