Locus Chain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $306,678.64 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $49.58 million and $306,678.64 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

