LRI Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.30. 6,000,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,268,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.31 and its 200-day moving average is $165.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $174.52.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

