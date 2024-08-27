Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.35.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $5.10 on Friday, hitting $268.55. 1,605,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,792. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.04. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

