Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,011,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,612 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.49% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $76,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MGY traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,106. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $336.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.70.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

