Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $18.56

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.56, but opened at $18.08. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 5,060,771 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,002,000 after purchasing an additional 441,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 261.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Marathon Digital by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after buying an additional 1,327,969 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 410,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4,394.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,354,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,892,000 after buying an additional 1,324,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

