Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.2% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $466.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,403. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $450.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.53. The company has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,733,175 shares of company stock valued at $782,773,546. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.