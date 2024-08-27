Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Trading 0.7% Higher

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $470.53 and last traded at $469.93. 389,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,456,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $466.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $435.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $450.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,733,175 shares of company stock valued at $782,773,546 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 7,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 124,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,798,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 212,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,279,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

