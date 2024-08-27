MaxiPARTS Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:MXI)

MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

MaxiPARTS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.41.

MaxiPARTS Company Profile

MaxiPARTS Limited, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and sells commercial truck and trailer parts in Australia. It sells, wholesales, and trades in commercial vehicle parts to road transport operators, as well as commercial vehicle service and repair providers under the MaxiPARTS brand. The company offers lights, tools, oil and filters, axles, suspensions, and brakes.

