MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.50

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.50 and last traded at C$15.42, with a volume of 389515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDA. Cormark upped their target price on MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price objective on MDA Space and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

MDA Space Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79.

In other MDA Space news, Director Karl W. Smith purchased 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.83 per share, with a total value of C$48,120.20. In other news, Director Karl W. Smith acquired 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.83 per share, with a total value of C$48,120.20. Also, Director Brendan Paddick purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,600.00. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDA Space Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

Featured Articles

