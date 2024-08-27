MetisDAO Market Capitalization Tops $216.28 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $216.28 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $36.31 or 0.00057664 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 39.17703018 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $5,596,036.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

