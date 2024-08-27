Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 1.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $140.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as low as $96.67 and last traded at $97.87. Approximately 5,231,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 21,273,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.91.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.12.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,015,134.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,073 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of -68.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

