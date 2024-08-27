MiL.k (MLK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.10 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One MiL.k token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $86.07 million and $2.10 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000091 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k was first traded on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,036,288 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k (MLK) is a blockchain platform that integrates customers from different service industries through tokenizing mileage points. It enables users to trade these points interchangeably, making transactions more secure and reliable. The platform utilizes two types of tokens: Brand Tokens (tokenized mileage points from service companies) and $MLK, the platform’s cryptocurrency. Users can earn $MLK by selling their Brand Tokens, purchase it from crypto exchanges, or receive it through transfers. The platform operates on Luniverse’s BaaS platform with main and side chains using Hyperledger Fabric for better performance and stability.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

