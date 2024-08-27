Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $15,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.08. 1,794,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

