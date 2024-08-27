Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $13,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Gartner by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.00.

Shares of IT stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $480.86. 226,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,353. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $509.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $464.03 and a 200 day moving average of $456.63.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,680 shares of company stock valued at $15,581,792. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

