Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,637 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $121,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after acquiring an additional 803,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $91,044,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,915,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,174. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $147.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.99.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

