Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $13.99 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,400 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $281,054,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,935,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,055,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.28.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,496,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,726. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,170. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.97. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

