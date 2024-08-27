Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $15.09 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,878,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,894 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Paychex by 155.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,478,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,338,000 after buying an additional 1,508,681 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,617,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 57.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,179,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,695,000 after buying an additional 793,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,548,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,492,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.00. 2,120,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,320. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.52. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.27 and a 12 month high of $130.15.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,163 shares of company stock worth $17,537,817. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.62.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

