Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $15.91 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $15,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,476,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,303,000 after acquiring an additional 28,475 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,648,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,190,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,647,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $488.13. 255,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

