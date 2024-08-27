Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $38.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $38,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Up 2.2 %

CI traded up $7.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,043. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.09.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,820. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.