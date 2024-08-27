Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,700 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $14,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.17. 504,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services



Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

