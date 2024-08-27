Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 20,600 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $18,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,846,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 127,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. 2,298,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,443. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 66.86%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

